Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 14,796 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.