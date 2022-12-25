Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average of $141.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

