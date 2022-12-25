Security Financial Services INC. Buys 91 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,478. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.52.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

