Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

