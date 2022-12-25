Security Financial Services INC. Has $913,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,651 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 259,110 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

