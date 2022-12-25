Security Financial Services INC. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after buying an additional 684,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $84.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

