Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,862. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.93 and its 200 day moving average is $271.32.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.