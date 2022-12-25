Security Financial Services INC. Sells 14,386 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

