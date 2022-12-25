Security Financial Services INC. Trims Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the second quarter valued at $5,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the second quarter valued at $2,557,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 190.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 16.4% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the second quarter valued at $890,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VFQY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,824 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27.

