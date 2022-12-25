Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.57 ($2.42).

SRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.61) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £3,053,700 ($3,709,548.10).

Serco Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 156.80 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.45. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 1,206.15. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 199 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.