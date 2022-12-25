ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $475.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $536.19.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $381.86 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.50 and a 200-day moving average of $427.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.