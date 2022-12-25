Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $834.67 million, a PE ratio of -185.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also

