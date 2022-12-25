Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Price Performance

SXYAY stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Sika has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.