SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0504 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $57.70 million and $2.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014513 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00226503 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

