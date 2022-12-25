SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0509 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $58.31 million and $2.40 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014428 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041024 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00227683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

