SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 6.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 117,579 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SmartRent by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 265,064 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SMRT stock opened at 2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.89. SmartRent has a 52 week low of 2.03 and a 52 week high of 10.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.48.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 44.20 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 62.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

