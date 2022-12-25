Sourceless Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.06 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $167.99 million and $0.06 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014515 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040929 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00799987 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

