SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $41,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $108.93.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

