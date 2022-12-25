SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 2.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

