SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

