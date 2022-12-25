Square Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $57.24 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $27.68 or 0.00164596 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $57.24 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $870.27 or 0.05172754 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00496634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.63 or 0.29425802 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 27.41960609 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,320,530.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.