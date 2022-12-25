SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Sell” at Danske

Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 79 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

