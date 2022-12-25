Status Trading Up 0.8% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Status has a total market capitalization of $81.95 million and $1.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014436 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041182 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020409 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00227436 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02091853 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,044,057.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.