Steem Market Cap Reaches $67.66 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.66 million and $2.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,815.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000454 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00391801 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021726 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00857224 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00096247 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00598411 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00260146 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,868,849 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
