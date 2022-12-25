Steem (STEEM) Price Up 1% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $67.35 million and $2.63 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,828.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000450 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00408776 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021639 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00863593 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00095665 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00601040 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00256097 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,895,436 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.