StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.