StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

