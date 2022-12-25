StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.34.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
