StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

