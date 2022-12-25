StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.32. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

