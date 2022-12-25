StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Oragenics alerts:

About Oragenics

(Get Rating)

See Also

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.