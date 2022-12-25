STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.92 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. STP has a market capitalization of $49.92 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014493 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040773 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00226188 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02869702 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,248,734.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

