Streakk Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $399,367.44 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Streakk has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $399,367.44 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $284.07 or 0.01686774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 278.64525273 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $176,215.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

