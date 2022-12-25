Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $287.10 on Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Streakk has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $2.87 billion and $387,341.16 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $287.10 or 0.01710947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $864.48 or 0.05150230 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00495769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.60 or 0.29374556 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 278.64525273 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $176,215.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

