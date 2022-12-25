Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $869,613.87

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00037398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $869,613.87 and approximately $317,022.31 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $844.23 or 0.05021373 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00499666 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.49 or 0.29605476 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

