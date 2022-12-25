Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $6.21

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Strong has a total market cap of $858,857.86 and $310,704.43 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $6.21 or 0.00036955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $851.33 or 0.05066432 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00496833 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.50 or 0.29437603 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

