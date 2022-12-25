Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $268.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.84.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $242.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

