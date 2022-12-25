Substratum (SUB) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $324,576.97 and $0.76 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084741 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

