Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 842 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $182,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,380,000 after buying an additional 348,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

