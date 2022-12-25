Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 540,950 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 540,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,797,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

