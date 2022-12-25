Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 202,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 107.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 45,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $193.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its 200 day moving average is $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

