Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $10.82 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $320.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

