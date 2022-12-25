Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $21.94 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BAC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

