Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $30.66 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.5% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 14,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.