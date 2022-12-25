Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,219 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $657.68 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

