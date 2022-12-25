Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.