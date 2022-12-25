Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 45 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,990,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,971.52 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,933.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,892.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.