Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.10.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.60 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 135.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading

