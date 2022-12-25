Synapse Hits 1-Day Volume of $723,930.98 (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $92.62 million and approximately $723,930.98 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

