Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $401,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 0.5 %

SNPS stock opened at $320.21 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.44.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.