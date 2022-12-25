Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $44.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE TPR opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

